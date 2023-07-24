Chart of the Day: Marriot - Looks like the No Vacancy Sign Is On

The Chart of the Day belongs to lodging and hospitality company Marriot (MAR) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/30 the stock gained 6.10%.MAR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals33.90+ Weighted Alpha29.07% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages12 new highs and up 10.66% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 66.74%Technical support level at $193.39Recently traded at $194.90 with 50 day moving average of $179.58

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $59.12 billionP/E 25.47Dividend yield 1.09%Revenue projected to grow 13.50% this year and another 4.80% next yearEarnings estimated to increase 24.60% this year, an additional 9.60% next year and compound at an annual rate of 16.30% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, 8 buy, and 11 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stockAnalysts price targets are $174 to $215The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 489 to 149 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 100 to 14 for the same resultValue Line ranks the stock an above average 2 with a price target of $230 for a 20% gainCFRAs MarketScope rates it a 3 star hold buy50,230 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

