Chart of the Day: M/I Homes - This Homebuilder is on Top

The Chart of the Day belongs to the homebuilder M/I Homes (MHO) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/11 the stock gained 19.11%.HMO Price vs Daily Moving Averages

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals143.41+ Weighted Alpha108.16% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages10 new highs and up 8.14% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 64.44%Technical support level at $97.35Recently traded at $99.48 with 50 day moving average of $88.05

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.72 billionP/E 5.55Revenue expected to grow by 3.00% this year and another 8.70% next yearEarnings estimated to increase an additional 7.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy and 1 buy opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $71 to $116The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 100 to 196 for the stock to lag the market with their most experienced investors voting 31 to 41 for the same resultValue Line rate it an above average 2CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy7,380 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

