Chart of the Day: Look What Happened to Dicks!!!

Todays Chart of the Day is not to show you what to buy but instead to remind you how to manage your portfolio and use risk management:Never put all your eggs in one basketDiversify in both number and industryHave predetermined stop losses or sell pointsNever decide to rationalize - I'm not worried, I'll wait till it comes back and then sell itRead my standard disclosures below and understand them ---- I always put then there for a reason ---- for your consideration and protection

Dicks (DKS) was flying high and then had just one badearnings calland it tanked: dropping more than 24% in just one day

DKS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

