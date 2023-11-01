Chart of the Day: Logitech - Hit Another New High

The Chart of the Day belongs to the computer hardware company Logitech (LOGI) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10/24 the stock gained 1.93%.

LOGI Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

55.81+ Weighted Alpha

53.80% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 14.07% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.47%

Technical support level at $77.31

Recently traded at $78.63 with 50 day moving average of $70.82

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $12.28 billion

P/E 26.65

Revenue expected to grow another 7.00% next year

Earning estimated to increase an additional 25.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.35% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave1 strong buy, 2 buy, 6 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $55 and $96 with a consensus of $78.76

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 885 to 66 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 197 to 14 for the same result

Value Line rates its highest rating of 1

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold

18,040 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.