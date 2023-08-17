Chart of the Day: Limbach - Engineering and Construction Star

The Chart of the Day belongs to the engineering and construction company Limbach Holdings (LMB) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/1 the stock gained 17.78%.LMB Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; cultural and entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals344.60+ Weighted Alpha341.70% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages4 new highs and up 20.24% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 66.09%Technical support level at $32.43Recently traded at $31.77 with 50 day moving average of $25.96

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $368 millionP/E 20.14Revenue expected to grow by .80% this year and another 5.90% next yearEarnings estimated to increase 96.90% this year, an additional 23.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 3 strong buy opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $24 to $42Value Line rates it an above average 2CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy6,020 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

