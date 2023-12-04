Chart of the Day: Lennox is Heating Up

The Chart of the Day belongs to the HVAC company Lennox International (LII) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 7 the stock gained 6.86%.

LII Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

66.80+ Weighted Alpha

55.87% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 9.12% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.95%

Technical support level at $409.83

Recently traded at $418.29 with 50 day moving average of $382.42

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $14.87 billion

P/E 24.63

Dividend yield 1.03%

Revenue expected to grow 3.80% this year and another 5.40% next year

Earning estimated to increase 26.50% this year, an additional 10.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.02% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 6 strong buy, and 9 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $298 and $470 — wide range

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 79 to 12 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 15 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives it an average rating of 3 but notes a 3-5 year price target of $210 - $477 — another wide range

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold

4,700 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

