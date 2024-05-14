Chart of the Day: Kewaunee Scientific - New All Time High

The Chart of the Day belongs to lab equipment company Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3 /4 the stock gained 26.97%.

KEQU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; and technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture. It sells its products primarily through dealers, its subsidiaries, and a national distributor. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

132.48+ Weighted Alpha

130.40% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 10.82% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 65.33%

Technical support level at $36.50

Recently traded at $37.90 with 50 day moving average of $33.92

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $110 million

Revenue and Earnings projections not given by Wall Street

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 buy recommendation

Value Line has the stock rated and an average 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a strong buy rating

MorningStar gives the stock a Fair Value of $41.74

Only 669 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

