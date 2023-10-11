Chart of the Day: JOYY- Social Media the Asian Way

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Asian social media company JOYY (YY) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/29 the stock gained 22.69%.

YY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

63.88+ Weighted Alpha

64.49% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 10.22% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.90%

Technical support level at $39.44

Recently traded at $41.48 with 50 day moving average of $35.91

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.49 billion

P/E 12.89

Dividend yield 4.29%

Revenue expected to grow another 3.80% next year

Earning estimated to increase 8.30% this year, and an additional 3.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 12 strong buy, 2 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $35 and $104 with a consensus of $48.29 for another 17% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 103 to 14 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investor voting 14 to 2 for the same result

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold

26,700 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

