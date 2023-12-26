Chart of the Day: JFrog - Leap Frogs the Rest

The Chart of the Day belongs to the software company JFrog (FROG). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 /3 the stock gained 29.03%.

FROG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

69.10+ Weighted Alpha

64.69% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 29.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 82.25%

Technical support level at $33.76

Recently traded at $34.68 with 50 day moving average of $26.89

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.66 billion

Revenue expected to grow 23.50% this year and another 22.00% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 1,000.00% this year, an additional 18.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 105.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 8 strong buy, 3 buy, and 3 hold recommendations on the stock

Analysts price target are between $29 and $42

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 97 to 3 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 14 to 0 for the same result

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a 4 star buy recommendation

12,600 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Special Note: With all the professionals having strong buy and buy recommendations does it make sense that their price targets are below today's price??? This is a good reason why you should do your own research and think for yourself

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.