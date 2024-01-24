Chart of the Day: Is Workday In Recovery?

The Chart of the Day belongs to the productivity software company Workday (WDAY) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 10 the stock gained 26.35%.

WDAY Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; and human capital management solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company has a partnership with Accenture to develop a suite of data-led and composable finance solutions. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

67.79+ Weighted Alpha

64.84% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 6.70% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.95%

Technical support level at $288.44

Recently traded at $291.32 with 50 day moving average of $263.95

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $76.24 billion

P/E 325.83 — Kind of Rich

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 16.80% this year and another 16.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 57.70% this year, an additional 15.70% next year but continue to decrease at an annual rate of 28.79% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 15 strong buy, 11 buy, 13 hold and 1 sell recommendation last month

Analysts price targets are $175 to $330 ( wide range) with a consensus of $286 which is $5 below today's close

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 332 to 55 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 66 to 10 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 but has an 18 month price target of $246 for a 15% loss from today's close

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star buy rating but a 12 month price target of $290 which is about flat from Today's close

54,320 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

