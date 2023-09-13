News & Insights

Chart of the Day: Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Posts Record High

September 13, 2023

Written by Jim Van Meerten for Barchart ->

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG).  I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs.  I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature. 

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday edged to a new record high and closed the day up +1.18%.  IHG on Tuesday took out the previous record high posted a month ago and extended the fairly steady rally that has been seen over the past year.  The hotel and travel industry has benefited in the past two years from the so-called “revenge travel” seen after the pandemic, which has filled planes and hotels.

Profile:  InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels.

