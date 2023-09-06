Chart of the Day: Intel (INTC) Could Be Basing for Recovery Rally

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Intel (INTC). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Intel on Tuesday edged to a 13-month high, taking out the previous highs posted in June and July by a small margin. Intel closed Tuesday mildly higher by +0.27%. Intel showed a sharp sell-off from April to October 2022, but could be basing for a recovery rally with progressively higher highs and higher lows.

Intel Corporation, one of the world's largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually moving into data-centric businesses such as AI and autonomous driving. Intel is a dominant player for microprocessors in both consumer and enterprise markets. Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobileye, Non-Volatile memory solutions group and Programmable solutions Group and All Other business units form the crux of Intel's data-centric business model. DCG segment deals with servers, workstations and other products for cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market. IOTG offers high-performance compute solutions and embedded applications. PSG segment offers programmable semiconductors, primarily FPGAs and structured ASICs. Mobileye is engaged in developing computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology for ADAS and autonomous driving.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.