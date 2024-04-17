Chart of the Day: Integer Holdings (ITGR) Breaks Out to Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Integer Holdings (ITGR). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Integer Holdings on Tuesday broke out to a new record high and closed the day up +0.56%. Integer on Tuesday extended the rally that began in late 2023. Barchart’s Overall Average Opinion on Integer is a 100% Buy.

Profile: Integer Holdings Corporation manufactures and develops medical devices and components primarily for original equipment manufacturers, which depend on it to design, develop and produce intellectual property protected medical device technologies. Integer Holdings operates in two segments: Medical Sales and Non-Medical Sales. Medical Sales has three sub-segments Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical; Cardio and Vascular; and Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.