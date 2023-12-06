Chart of the Day: Informatic - Artificial Intelligence Software

The Chart of the Day belongs to the artificial intelligence software company Informatic (INFA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 / 3 the stock gained 10.80%.

INFA Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. Its platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create comprehensive 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; and governance and privacy products that help users govern data, enable compliance with industry and corporate policies. The company also offers maintenance and professional services. Informatica Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

69.01+ Weighted Alpha

63.09% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 10.92% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.10%

Technical support level at $73.10

Recently traded at $26.05 with 50 day moving average of $22.24

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.54 billion

P/E 283.67

Revenue expected to grow 5.10% this year and another 6.20% next year

Earning estimated to increase 14.10% this year, an additional 18.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.20% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 7 strong buy, 2 buy and 5 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $21 and $30

Value Line gives it the highest rating of 1

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

1,270 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

