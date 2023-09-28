Chart of the Day: Imperial Oil - Oil is Still King

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas company Imperial Oil (IMO) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/13 the stock gained 24.34%.

IMO Price vs Fail Moving Averages

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil production and third-party crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; owns and operates refineries; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario; markets petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands; and sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resin; and markets refinery grade propylene. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

47.17+ Weighted Alpha

49.00% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 12.91% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.92%

Technical support level at $61.39

Recently traded at $62.37 with 50 day moving average of $55.65

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $34.73 billion

Revenue expected to grow another 9.47% next year

Earning estimated to increase 19.20% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 3 strong buy, 4 buy, 11 hold and 1 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $57.24 and $71.05

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 354 to 21 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investor voting 40 to 6 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 with a price target of $65

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold with a price target of $75

10,690 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.