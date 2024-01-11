Chart of the Day: IDEAYA Biosciences - Oncology Biomedicine

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oncology based biomedical company IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 2 the stock gained 23.56%.

IDYA Price vs Daily Moving Averages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester todevelop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase II/III study in metastatic uveal melanoma, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

109.66+ Weighted Alpha

112.49% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 18.45% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.42%

Technical support level at $35.27

Recently traded at $36.91 with 50 day moving average of $32.06

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.31 billion

Wall Street projects Revenue will be down 44.50% this year and down again by 26.10% next year

Their Earnings estimates are all negative - down 34.50% this year and down an additional 28.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 11 strong buy and 1 buy recommendations on the stock

Analysts price targets are $35 to $43 with a consensus of $39 ----- Why so many positive ratings when both Revenue and Earnings are projected to decrease?????

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold recommendation

2,290 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.