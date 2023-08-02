Chart of the Day: Gentex - Auto Parts Play

The Chart of the Day belongs to auto parts company Gentex (GNTX) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/14 the stock gained 20.07%.GNTX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals32.69+ Weighted Alpha19.44% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages16 new highs and up 15.80% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 84.787%Technical support level at $33.04Recently traded at $33.97 with 50 day moving average of $29.11

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.85 billionP/E 20.95Dividend yield 1.46%Revenue predicted to increase 17.60% this year and another 10.90% next yearEarnings expected to increase 29.40% this year, an additional 23.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.80% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 4 strong buy, 2 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $31 to $40 with a consensus of $37The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 327 to 19 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 53 to 3 for the same resultValue Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 and has an 18 month price target of $32CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 3 star hold10,540 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.





On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

