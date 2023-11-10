Chart of the Day: Genie Energy - Is the Genie Out of the Bottle???

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electric and gas utility Genie Energy (GNE) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/15 the stock gained 59.44%.

GNE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

196.00+ Weighted Alpha

157.76% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 47.31% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.36%

Technical support level at $21.75

Recently traded at $24.41 with 50 day moving average of $17.32

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $631 million

P/E 11.56

Dividend yield 1.31%

Not followed yet by Wall Street so there are no Revenue and Earnings projections

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 23 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 2 to 0 for the same result

Value Line rates its an average of 3

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy

2,870 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

