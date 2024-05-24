Chart of the Day: FTAI Infrastructure - Money in Industrials

The Chart of the Day belongs to the industrial conglomerate FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1 /25 the stock gained 102.84%.

FIP Price vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

213.66+ Weighted Alpha

147.20% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 21.02% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.71%

Technical support level at $8.21

Recently traded at $8.58 with 50 day moving average of $6.95

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $872 million

Revenue expected to grow 22.60% this year and another 24.00% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 26.30% this year and an additional 51.50% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy recommendations

Analysts have price targets from $10 to $11 with a consensus of $10.50 for about a 22% gain

Value Line does not rate the stock

CFRAs MarketScope has a sell rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating with a Fair Value of $9.35 about an 11% gain

Only 568 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

