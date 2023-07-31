Chart of the Day: Forestar - Lots for Houses

The Chart of the Day belongs to residential building lots developer Forestar Group (FOR) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/23 the stock gained 41.42%.FOR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals161.39+ Weighted Alpha117.27% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages13 new highs and up 33.35% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 89.66%Technical support level at $29.64Recently traded at $29.98 with 50 day moving average of $22.64

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.50 billionP/E 10.00Revenue expected to decrease by 16.60% this year but increase again by 19.10% next yearEarnings estimated to decrease by 20.10% this year, then increase again by 22.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 3.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 3 strong buy and 1 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts price targets are $30 to $32.00 with a consensus of $31The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 54 to 24 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 8 to 7 for the same resultCFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy3,230 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

