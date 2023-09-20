Chart of the Day: Fluor (FLR) Breaks Out to New 4-1/2 Year High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Fluor Corp (FLR). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Fluor (FLR) on Tuesday rallied to a new 4-1/2 year high, taking out the previous high posted in March and closing the day up +0.52%. Tuesday’s rally occurred on relatively high volume, suggesting active buying. Fluor could be basing for further gains, extending the rally seen since early-2020. Barchart’s Overall Average Opinion on Fluor is an 88% Buy.

Profile: Fluor Corp. provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services through a number of subsidiaries. Fluor also provides operation and maintenance services to major industrial clients. Fluor operates through four business segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions and Other. Energy & Chemicals serves the production & fuels, chemicals, LNG and nuclear project services markets. It provides solutions to the energy transition markets. It serves the traditional oil, gas and petrochemical industries with full project life-cycle services, including expansion and modernization projects, sustaining capital work. Urban Solutions provides EPC and project management services to advanced technologies, life sciences, mining and metals, and infrastructure industries as well as professional staffing services and other services to the power industry. Mission Solutions offers high-end technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. The Other unit includes the operations of NuScale.

