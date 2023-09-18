Chart of the Day: Expro International Group (XPRO) Posts 2-1/2 Year High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Expro International Group (XPRO). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Expro on Friday rallied sharply by +6.38% and posted a new 2-1/2 year high. Expro on Friday extended the recovery rally seen in the past year and could be basing for larger gains.

Profile: Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company with a market cap of about $2.7 billion. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank's International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom.

