Chart of the Day: EverQuote - Online Insurance

The Chart of the Day belongs to the on-line insurance purchase site EverQuote (EVER). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/ 24 the stock gained 6.29%.

EVER Price vs Daily Moving Averages

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

244.76+ Weighted Alpha

197.84% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

4 new highs and up 6.31% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.91%

Technical support level at $19.70

Recently traded at $20.77 with 50 day moving average of $18.05

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $690 million

Revenue expected to grow 10.10 this year and increase again by another 20.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 75.30% this year and increase an additional 50.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold recommendations in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $20 and $26 with a consensus of $24.35 about an 18% gain

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2

CFRAs MarketScope has a sell rating

MorningStar gives the stock an average 3 star rating and a fair value of $23.79

3,660 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

