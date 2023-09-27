Chart of the Day: Energy Fuels - Uranium is Still Hot

The Chart of the Day belongs to the uranium mining company Energy Fuels (UUUU) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/11 the stock gained 28.64%.

UUUU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East. It also owns and operates the Bahia project located in Bahia, Brazil; and holds non-material mineral properties in Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

57.54+ Weighted Alpha

60.24% gain in the last year

Since Trend Seeker buy signal on 8/11 the stock gained 28.64%

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 27.35% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 66.81%

Technical support level at $8.50

Recently traded at $8.63 with 50 day moving average of $6.43

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.42 billion

Revenue expected to grow 251.90% this year and another 11.30% next year

Earning estimated to increase 168.40% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 7 strong buy, and 1 buy opinions on the stock

The Consensus price target is $9.50 for a 9% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 32 to 23 for he stock to beat the market

15,780 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

