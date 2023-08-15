Chart of the Day: EMCOR - Great Engineering & Construction Play

The Chart of the Day belongs to the engineering and construction company EMCOR (EME) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4/28 the stock gained 30.68%.EME Price vs Daily Moving Averages

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that cover commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support services; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; small modification and retrofit projects; and other building services. It offers industrial services to oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals92.50+ Weighted Alpha84.31% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages10 new highs and up 19.07% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 80.88%Technical support level at $219.08Recently traded at $223.41 with 50 day moving average of $190.83

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $10.51 billionP/E 21.86Dividend yield .33%Revenue expected to be down 11.90% this year but up by 6.80% next yearEarnings estimated to increase 36.30% this year, an additional 8.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 1.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 3 strong buy and 2 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $225 to $250 with a consensus of $238The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 245 to 12 for the stock to beat the market with their most experienced investors voting 52 to 3 for the same resultCFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy3,340 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

