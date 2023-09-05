Chart of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY) Edges to New Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Eli Lilly (LLY). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Eli Lilly on Friday edged to a new record high and edged above the recent 7-session consolidation range, closing the day up +0.95%. Barchart’s Opinion is currently showing a 100% Buy.

Eli Lilly and Company, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile, including a solid lineup of new successful drugs. It also has a dependable pipeline as it navigates through challenges like patent expirations of several drugs and rising pricing pressure on its U.S. diabetes franchise. Its pharmaceutical product categories are neuroscience, diabetes, oncology, immunology, and others. Over the past few years, Lilly has been actively seeking acquisitions and in-licensing deals to boost its product portfolio and pipeline.

