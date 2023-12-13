Chart of the Day: Does Blueprint Medicines Have a Blueprint for Success?

The Chart of the Day belongs to the cancer biomedical company Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10 / 27 the stock gained 55.08%.

BPMC Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

109.60+ Weighted Alpha

87.15% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 44.44% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 85.81%

Technical support level at $76.44

Recently traded at $85.00 with 50 day moving average of $59.49

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $4.92 billion

Revenue expected to grow 19.20% this year and another 61.20% next year

Earnings estimated to grow 8.00% this year and an additional 35.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 10 strong buy, 4 buy, 3 hold and 2 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $50 and $114 -very wide range

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 35 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 9 to 0 for the same result

Value Line gives it the average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a sell

5,9100 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

