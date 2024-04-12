Chart of the Day: DiamondBack Energy - Proves the Analysts Wrong

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil and gas E&P stock Diamondback Energy (FANG) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 12 the stock gained 25.47%.

FANG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

56.03+ Weighted Alpha

44.27% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 13.38% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.89%

Technical support level at $205.14

Recently traded at $208.26 with 50 day moving average of $183.41

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $37.15 billion

P/E 11.45

Dividend yield 3.90%

Revenue expected to increase 7.40% this year and another 70.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1.30% this year and an additional 9.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 2.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 30 strong buy, 9 buy and 1 hold recommendation in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $154 and $257 with a mid-point of $208

Value Line rated the stock a below average 4 and has a price target of $160 for a 25% loss

CFRA's MarketScope Advisor rates the stock a 3 star hold with a price target of $183

MorningStar give the stock a below average 2 star rating with a Fair Value estimate of $172

42,630 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

