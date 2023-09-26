Chart of the Day: Denison Mines - Uranium Stock Heats UP

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian uranium mining company Denison Mines (DNN) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/1 the stock gained 48.28%.

DNN Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

63.00+ Weighted Alpha

59.26% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 21.13% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 73.70%

Technical support level at $1.5667

Recently traded at $1.72 with 50 day moving average of $1.3878

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.37 billion

Guidance on foreign stocks by Wall Street analysts are not very reliable

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 4 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock

The Consensus price target is $4.50 for a 161.63% gain

Highly Speculative!!!!

19,080 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: .I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

