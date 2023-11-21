Chart of the Day: Denison Mines - Uranium is Hot

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines (DNN) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 13 the stock gained 10.84%.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

70.17+ Weighted Alpha

55.93% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

10 new highs and up 21.85% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.78%

Technical support level at $1.80

Recently traded at $1.84 with 50 day moving average of $1.5926

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.58 billion

P/E 35.00

Revenue expected to decrease 16.80% this year and another 10.10% next year

Earning estimated to increase 200.00% this year but decrease by 113.30% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 4 strong buy, 3 buy, and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $1.84 and $5.01 with a consensus of $5.00 for a 172% gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 792 to24 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 63 to 3 for the same result

19,310 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

