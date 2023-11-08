Chart of the Day: Deckers Outdoor - Big Breakout

The Chart of the Day belongs to the casual footwear company Deckers Outdoors (DECK) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10/30 the stock gained 7.63%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

82.64+ Weighted Alpha

83.88% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 27.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.91%

Technical support level at $618.21

Recently traded at $629.14 with 50 day moving average of $525.98

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $16.02 billion

P/E 25.77

Revenue expected to grow 10.60% this year and another 11.00% next year

Earning estimated to increase 16.80% this year, an additional 15.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 11 strong buy, 3 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $500 and $750

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 697 to 49 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 149 to 13 for the same result

Value Line rates its an above average of 2 with a price target of $661

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold

13,810 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

