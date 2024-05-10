Chart of the Day: Dave Gets Fintech

The Chart of the Day belongs to fintech company Dave (DAVE) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3 /5 the stock gained 44.87%.

DAVE Price Vs Daily Moving Averaages

Dave Inc. provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application. It also provides Dave Banking, a digital checking and demand deposit account. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

506.30+ Weighted Alpha

980.81% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 44.71% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.97%

Technical support level at $48.91

Recently traded at $51.64 with 50 day moving average of $37.85

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $625 millionRevenue expected to grow 19.30% this year

Earnings estimates seem unreliable

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy

Their price targets are $45 to $75 with a consensus of $70 bout a 35% gain

Value Line give the stock an above average rating of 2

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

MorningStar gives the stock a Fair Value of $53.75

1,260 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.