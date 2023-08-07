Chart of the Day: Curtiss-Wright - Still Flying High

The Chart of the Day belongs to aerospace & defense company Curtiss-Wright (CW). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/8 the stock gained 15.71%.CW Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components used in commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, and coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, and tactical communications solutions; turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers hardware, pumps, pump seals, control rod drive mechanisms, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing products for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems, as well as ship repair and maintenance services primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals43.50+ Weighted Alpha38.57% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages11 new highs and up 11.27 in the last monthRelative Strength Index 75.72%Technical support level at $199.85Recently traded at $202.35 with 50 day moving average of $180.23

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.76 billionP/E 22.90Dividend yield .40%Revenue predicted to grow 7.60% this year and another 5.50% next yearEarnings expected to increase 10.80% this year, an additional 9.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 140.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave1 strong buy, 3 buy and4 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $183 to $228The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 151 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with their most experienced investors voting 31 to 1 for the same resultValue Line gives the stock its an average rating of 3 with price targets of $170 to $255CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold3,630 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

