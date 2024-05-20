Chart of the Day: Costamare - Problems on the High Seas

The Chart of the Day belongs to the container shipping company Costamare (CMRE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 4 /26 the stock gained 24.36%.

CMRE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

82.49+ Weighted Alpha

69.17% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 35.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 87.44%

Technical support level at $14.45

Recently traded at $14.65 with 50 day moving average of $11.80

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.73 billion

P/E 6.20

Dividend yield 3.14%

Revenue expected to decrease 9.00% this year and another 14.80% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 48.30% this year, but decrease by 6.80% next year and continue to decrease at an annual rate of 24.40% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 2 buy and 5 hold recommendations

Value Line has the stock rated its average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

MorningStar gives the stock an above average 4 star rating with a Fair Value of $18.46 for about a 20% discount

Only 8,940 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

