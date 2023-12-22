Chart of the Day: Core & Main - Industrial Distribution

The Chart of the Day belongs to the industrial goods distribution company Core & Main (CNM) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 /3 the stock gained 24.87%.

CNM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

109.54+ Weighted Alpha

104.49% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 16.49% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.06%

Technical support level at $39.26

Recently traded at $39.99 with 50 day moving average of $33.83

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.54 billion

P/E 18.80

Revenue expected to grow 1.40% this year and another 5.20% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 4.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.53% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 3 buy, 3 hold and 1 sell recommendation on the stock

Analysts price target are between $28 and $69 – with a consensus price target of $44 which is about 9% above today's price

Value Line gives the stock an above average rating of 2 but has an 18 month price target of $41

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a strong buy recommendation

1,640 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Special Note: With all the professionals having strong buy and buy recommendations does it make sense that their price targets are below today's price??? This is a good reason why you should do your own research and think for yourself

