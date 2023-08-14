Chart of the Day: Constellation Energy - Clean Energy

The Chart of the Day belongs to renewable energy electric utility Constellation Energy (CEG) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/5 the stock gained 34.05%.CEG Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. It sells natural gas, and other energy-related products and services. The company has approximately 32,355 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It serves distribution utilities; municipalities; cooperatives; and commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals39.70+ Weighted Alpha35.18% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages11 new highs and up 12.93% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 79.15%Technical support level at $105.46Recently traded at $16.56 with 50 day moving average of $94.72

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $34.27 billionP/E 44.42Dividend yield 1.07%Revenue expected to be down 2.30% this year but up by .80% next yearEarnings estimated to increase 1,087.80% this year, an additional 22.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 30.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy, 7 buy and 5 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts gave price targets of $51 to $125 with a consensus of $109The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 7 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with their most experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same resultCFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold with a price target of $1095,160 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

