Chart of the Day: Comfort Systems USA - Hotter Than Ever

The Chart of the Day belongs to the HVAC company Comfort Systems USA (FIX) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 22 the stock gained 6.10%.

FIX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings. The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

81.45+ Weighted Alpha

88.19% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 8.03% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.70%

Technical support level at $208.85

Recently traded at $222.18 with 50 day moving average of $200.61

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.61 billion

P/E 26.86

Dividend yield .40%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 25.10% this year and another 10.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 59.50% this year, an additional 14.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy and 3 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $200 to $208 with a consensus of $204 - 8% below its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 137 to 9 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 25 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock an above average rating of 2 and has an 18 month price target of $224 -5% below the recent price

CFRAs MarketScope has a strong buy rating

3,940 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.