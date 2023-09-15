Chart of the Day: Cintas (CTAS) Breaks Out to New Record High

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Cintas Corp (CTAS). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Cintas on Thursday extended this week’s rally to post a new record high and close the day up +1.67%. Cintas on Thursday took out the previous record high posted in July and could be in the process of extending the rally seen earlier this year from May through July. Barchart’s overall average Opinion on Cintas is currently at 100%.

Profile: Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance their customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.