Chart of the Day: Cimpress Seems to be Printing Cash

Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/28 the stock gained 47.74%.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; and website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals117.60+ Weighted Alpha143.82% gain in the last yearTrend Seeker buy signalAbove its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages11 new highs and up 17.46% in the last monthRelative Strength Index 75.51%Technical support level at $60.50Recently traded at $63.10 with 50 day moving average of $52.75

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.66 billionRevenue projected to grow 6.80% this year and increase again by 7.80% next yearEarnings estimated to increase by an additional 130.40% next year and continue to compound upward at an annual rate of 20.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy, and 2 hold opinions on the stockAnalysts price targets are $66 to $68 with a consensus of $67 for a 6+% gainThe individual investors on Motley Fool are high on the stock and voted 231 to 66 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 71 to 12 for the same resultValue Line ranks the stock an above average 2CFRAs MarketScope rates it a hold3,150 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha and have a consensus price target of 14.19 for a 30+% loss

