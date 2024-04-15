Chart of the Day: Century Aluminum = Mixed Price Targets

The Chart of the Day belongs to the aluminum producer Century Aluminum (CENX) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/ 8 the stock gained 43.08%.

CENX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

93.64+ Weighted Alpha

77.01% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 46.36% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.94%

Technical support level at $15.87

Recently traded at $16.48 with 50 day moving average of $12.37

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.53 billion

P/E 76.05

Revenue expected to decrease by 8.30% this year and increase another 13.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 1980.00% this year and an additional 78.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.25% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy and 2 hold recommendations in place on the stock

Analysts price targets are between $12 and $15 with a mid-point of $14 for a 15% loss

Value Line rated the stock it highest rating of 1 but has a mid-point price target of $9 for a 45% loss — makes no sense

CFRA's MarketScope Advisor rates the stock a buy

MorningStar gives the stock a average 3 star rating with a Fair Value estimate of $23.81 for a 30% gain

7,790 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

