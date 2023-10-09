Chart of the Day: CBOE - Increased Volume Means Increased Revenue

The Chart of the Day belongs to securities exchange CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 9/19 the stock gained 3.71%.

CBOE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The Digital segment offers Cboe Digital, an operator of the United States based digital asset spot market and a regulated futures exchange; Cboe Clear Digital, a regulated clearinghouse; licensing of proprietary market data; and access and capacity services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; IHS Markit Ltd.; DJI Opco, LLC; Frank Russell Company; FTSE International Limited; and MSCI Inc. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

39.90+ Weighted Alpha

32.85% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 7.78% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 71.82%

Technical support level at $160.04

Recently traded at $161.65 with 50 day moving average of $150.94

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $17.06 billion

P/E 22.19

Dividend yield 1.27%

Revenue expected to grow 8.60% this year and another 5.70% next year

Earning estimated to increase 5.60% this year, an additional 5.30% next year and continue compounding at an annual rate of 5.86% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 2 strong buy, 2 buy and 9 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $143 and $174

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of3

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a 4 star strong buy with a price target of $185

12,600 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.