Chart of the Day: Carlisle Keeps Building

The Chart of the Day belongs to the building products and equipment company Carlisle Companies (CSL). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 29 the stock gained 14.85%.

CSL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

60.32+ Weighted Alpha

36.46% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

5 new highs and up 13.55% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.06%

Technical support level at $358.50

Recently traded at $360.64 with 50 day moving average of $325.56

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $16.98 billion

P/E 21.23

Dividend yield .93%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 5.30% this year and grow another 4.30% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 18.90% this year, increase an additional 12.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 3 buy, and 3 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $342 to $375

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 342 to 11 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 65 to 2 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's above average rating of 2 and has a price target of $394 for an 10% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star buy rating and a price target of $395

9,510 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

