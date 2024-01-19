Chart of the Day: Camtek - Another All Time High

The Chart of the Day belongs to the optical instruments company Camtek (CAMT). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 13 the stock gained 17.07%.

CAMT Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

193.80+ Weighted Alpha

191.93% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 20.82% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.22%

Technical support level at $71.75

Recently traded at $76.35 with 50 day moving average of $65.36

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $3.27 billion

P/E 44.87

Wall Street projects Revenue will be down 2.30% this year and but up another 22.10% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 2.10% this year, an additional 21.40% next year then continue to compound at an annual rate of 11.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 8 strong buy and 2 buy recommendations on the stock

Analysts price targets are $70 to $85 with a consensus of $78

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 130 to 7 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 22 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 2

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

9,170 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

