Chart of the Day: Bruker Measures Up

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical instruments company Bruker (BRKR). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 13 the stock gained 20.60%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

43.54+ Weighted Alpha

25.75% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 31.08% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 83.33%

Technical support level at $89.74

Recently traded at $92.71 with 50 day moving average of $76.24

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $12.46 billion

P/E 34.95

Dividend yield .22%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 10.00% this year and grow another 7.10% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 2.20% this year, increase an additional 25.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 14.15% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 2 hold and 1 sell recommendation this month

Analysts price targets are $66 to $102 with a consensus price target if $86 for a 7% loss

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 241 to 16 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 44 to 3 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's above average rating of 2 and has a price target of $104 for an 15% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating

4,540 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

