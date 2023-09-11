Chart of the Day: Blackstone (BX) Posts 1-1/4 Year High and Could be Basing for Further Gains

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to Blackstone (BX). I found the stock by using Barchart.com to find the "Barchart New Highs" page, and then I clicked on pull-down to select stocks with new 52-week highs. I then viewed the stocks on the list with the FlipCharts feature.

Blackstone on Friday rallied to a new 1-1/4 year high and closed the day sharply higher by +3.00%. Blackstone this week took out the previous 1-1/4 year high posted about a year ago. Blackstone in 2022 fell sharply from a record high, but has been moving progressively higher this year and could be basing for further gains. Barchart's Opinion currently has a 100% Buy on Blackstone.

Profile: Blackstone Inc. is an asset manager of alternative investments and a provider of financial advisory services globally. The company operates its businesses through four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance. They invest across classes on behalf of their investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and individual investors.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

