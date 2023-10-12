Chart of the Day: BellRing Brands - Tasty Nutrition

The Chart of the Day belongs to the nutrition products company BellRing Brands (BRBR) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 8/10 the stock gained 15.12%.

BRBR Price vs Daily Moving Averages

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

94.42+ Weighted Alpha

101.36% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 4.82% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.39%

Technical support level at $42.31

Recently traded at $42.87 with 50 day moving average of $39.99

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.51 billion

P/E 34.22

Revenue expected to grow 20.60% this year and another 12.10% next year

Earning estimated to increase 12.10% this year, an additional 12.10% next year and continue compounding at an annual rate of 18.50% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 10 strong buy, and 5 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $42 and $49 with a consensus of $45 for a 5% increase

Value Line gives the stock its above average rating of 3

CFRAs MarketScope rates the stock a hold

5,700 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

