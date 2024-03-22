Chart of the Day: Be Comfortable in Crocs

The Chart of the Day belongs to the casual footwear company Crocs (CROX) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 9 the stock gained 31.11%.

CROX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

38.80+ Weighted Alpha

15.55% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

17 new highs and up 21.85% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.60%

Technical support level at $135.13

Recently traded at $141.00 with 50 day moving average of $113.56

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $8.47 billion

P/E 10.95

Revenue projected to grow 4.10% this year and grow another 5.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 3.50% this year, increase an additional 9.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 6.40% or the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 9 strong buy, 2 buy, and 4 hold recommendations this month

Their price targets are between $95 and $160 with a consensus of $138

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,658 to 631 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 323 to 107 for the same result

Value Line give the company its above average rating of 2 but with a price target of $148

CFRAs MarketScope has a 5 star strong buy rating and a price target of $145

23,340 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.