Chart of the Day: Banco Santander - European Banks Rally!

The Chart of the Day belongs to the largest Spanish bank Banco Santander (SAN). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 3/ 6 the stock gained 15.24%.

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products. In addition, it offers corporate and investment banking services; and digital payment solutions. Further, it offers online banking and financial services to retail, business, institutional, corporate, private banking and university customers and clients. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano SA and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in February 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

100% technical buy signals

40.400+ Weighted Alpha

35.57% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 17.19% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 84.97%

Technical support level at $4.81

Recently traded at $4.89 with 50 day moving average of $4.18

Market Cap $76.60 billion

P/E 6.91

Dividend yield 2.17%

Revenue projected to grow 4.57% this year and grow another 1.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 8.60% this year, increase an additional 3.90% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 16.97% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy and 2 hold recommendations this month

Their price targets are between $4.57 and $6.30 with a consensus of $5.50 for a 13% + gain

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,067 to 70 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 121 to 12 for the same result

40,290 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

