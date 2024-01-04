Chart of the Day: AZZ Grat Metal Coating

The Chart of the Day belongs to the metal coating specialist Azz (AZZ) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 3 the stock gained 16.88%.

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

43.99+ Weighted Alpha

39.59% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 11.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 63.15%

Technical support level at $56.99

Recently traded at $55.99 with 50 day moving average of $50.48

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.44 billion

P/E 16.18

Dividend yield 1.18%

Revenue expected to grow 14.30% this year and another 4.80% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 17.80% this year, an additional 9.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 2 strong buy, 2 buy, and 1 hold recommendation on the stock

Analysts price target are between $56 and $75 with a consensus of $63 for another 13% increase

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 752 to 22 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 121 to 1 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its average rating of 3 and a 3-5 year price target of $80-$120

CFRA's MarketScope gives the stock a hold rating

2,590 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

