Chart of the Day: Autoliv - Auto Parts Suppier

The Chart of the Day belongs to the auto parts company Autoliv (ALV) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 2/ 1 the stock gained 11.27%.

ALV Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

46.00+ Weighted Alpha

40.88% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 10.98% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.36%

Technical support level at $122.70

Recently traded at $123.51 with 50 day moving average of $112.04

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $10.01 billion

P/E 14.74

Dividend yield 2.20%

Revenue projected to grow 5.70% this year and grow another 5.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 18.30% this year, increase an additional 21.70% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.20% or the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 3 buy, 12 hold and 1 under perform recommendation this month

Their price targets are between $98 and $150

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 323 to 23 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 63 to 6 for the same result

Value Line give the company its above average rating of 2 with price targets 73 to $135

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star strong buy rating and a price target of $130

5,820 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.